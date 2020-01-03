UrduPoint.com
Canada Urges All Sides To Exercise Restraint Following US Airstrike On Iranian Commander

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 11:43 PM

Canada Urges All Sides to Exercise Restraint Following US Airstrike on Iranian Commander

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs François-Philippe Champagne appealed for all sides to exercise restraint following a US airstrike that killed Quds Force Commander, Qasem Soleimani, in a communique released on Friday by Global Affairs Canada

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs François-Philippe Champagne appealed for all sides to exercise restraint following a US airstrike that killed Quds Force Commander, Qasem Soleimani, in a communique released on Friday by Global Affairs Canada.

"We call on all sides to exercise restraint and pursue de-escalation," Champagne said. "Canada has long been concerned by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Qods Force, led by Qasem Soleimani, whose aggressive actions have had a destabilizing effect in the region and beyond."

The Canadian Foreign Minister said that the Canadian foreign service is in contact with international partners and is working to ensure the safety of Canadians diplomats and citizens in the region.

US President Donald Trump's decision to order an airstrike on Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, has sparked tension across the middle east and sent thousands of Iranians to the streets mourning the death of the general and denouncing the United States and Israel.

The Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei have pledged that Soleimani death will not go unavenged, in response to what they see as a US crime.

