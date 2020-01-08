Canada Urges Citizens to Avoid Non-Essential Travel to Iran - Travel Advisory

(@FahadShabbir)

Canadians should avoid all non-essential to travel to Iran, Global Affairs Canada said in a travel advisory on Wednesday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Canadians should avoid all non-essential to travel to Iran, Global Affairs Canada said in a travel advisory on Wednesday.

"Avoid non-essential travel to Iran due to the volatile security situation, the regional threat of terrorism and the risk of arbitrary detention," the advisory said. "Canadians, particularly dual Canadian-Iranian citizens, are at risk of being arbitrarily questioned, arrested and detained."

The advisory noted that Iran does not recognize dual nationality and Canada will not be granted consular access to dual Canadian-Iranian citizens.

"Canadian-Iranian dual citizens should carefully consider the risks of traveling to Iran," the advisory said.

The advisory comes amid escalating tensions in the middle East following the US killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani and Iran's response in firing missiles on two bases in Iraq housing US troops earlier in the day.

The travel advisory also supersedes an Ukrainian airplane outside Tehran early on Wednesday, claiming the lives of all 167 passengers - mostly Canadian and Iranian - and 9 Ukrainian crew members.