Canada Urges Citizens To Avoid Travel To Ukraine Due To 'Risk Of Armed Conflict'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2022 | 11:52 PM

Canada Urges Citizens to Avoid Travel to Ukraine Due to 'Risk of Armed Conflict'

The Canadian government called on its citizens on Tuesday to refrain from traveling to Ukraine due to the alleged risk of armed conflict

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) The Canadian government called on its citizens on Tuesday to refrain from traveling to Ukraine due to the alleged risk of armed conflict.

"Avoid all travel to Ukraine due to ongoing Russian threats and the risk of armed conflict. If you are in Ukraine, you should leave while commercial means are available," the government said in a notice.

Tensions around Ukraine have flared over the past several months after Russia was accused by NATO of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and preparing for an invasion. Russia has consistently denied any plans to attack Ukraine, saying it has the right to move troops inside its territory, responding to what it considers threats to its national security, such as a growing NATO presence in Eastern Europe.

