WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) Canada's Foreign Minister Marc Garneau, in a conversation with Haiti's interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph, stressed the need for elections in the Caribbean country by the end of the year, Global Affairs Canada said on Tuesday.

"Minister Garneau encouraged interim Prime Minister Joseph to engage in a dialogue with all parties to develop a credible plan for the Haitian government to hold elections by the end of the year, as democratic renewal is a stepping stone to lasting peace and stability for the Haitian people," Global Affairs Canada said in a readout of the conversation.

Garneau highlighted Ottawa's concern with the increasing levels of violence in Haiti, urging Joseph to ensure Haitians have access to basic goods and services and that humanitarian aid is able to get on the ground.

Canada's top diplomat reiterated Ottawa's condemnation of the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise and doubled down on international calls for an investigation.

Moise was shot dead at his residence last week. His spouse, Martine Moise, was wounded and airlifted to a hospital in Florida. Her condition is deemed as stable. Authorities have identified at least 28 suspects involved in the assassination, including three US citizens. According to the police, 17 criminal group members have so far been detained.