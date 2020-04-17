UrduPoint.com
Canada Urges Indigenous Communities To Cancel Upcoming Elections Amid Pandemic - Official

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 03:30 AM

Canada Urges Indigenous Communities to Cancel Upcoming Elections Amid Pandemic - Official

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Canadian Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller called on indigenous communities to cancel upcoming elections amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"We have recommended that First Nations with upcoming elections not proceed with elections at this time, due to the current public health risks associated with large gatherings," Miller said in a statement on Thursday.

The minister added that the government is introducing a temporary provision, the First Nations Election Cancellation and Postponement Regulations, that would allow indigenous officials to retain their post for an additional six months, with an option for another six-month extension after that, should conditions not improve.

Indigenous and northern communities have been identified as areas of heightened vulnerability in the wake of the deadly pandemic.

As of Thursday, Canada has registered a total of 29,826 COVID-19 cases and 1,048 deaths related to the disease, according to the country's chief medical officer.

