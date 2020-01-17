Canada Urges Iran to Send Black Boxes to France - Trudeau

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Friday that Canada has encouraged Iran to send the black boxes from the downed Ukrainian jet to France to be analyzed.

"[France] would be the right place to send those black boxes to get proper information from them in a rapid way, and that is what we are encouraging the Iranian authorities to agree to," Trudeau said.

The Prime Minister said that the Iranian civil aviation investigative authority lacks the technical expertise, in particular the equipment, to expeditiously analyze black box data, which is critical in preliminary stages of an aviation incident investigation.

Trudeau said that France has the necessary expertise in this area to analyze the data in a timely manner.

On January 8, a UIA Boeing 737 crashed near Tehran killing all 176 passengers and crew. Iran admitted it unintentionally downed the aircraft having confused it with a hostile cruise missile amid tensions and possible war with the United States. Most of the passengers were Iranians and Canadians flying to Toronto with a stopover in Kiev.