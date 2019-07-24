Canada Urges Israel to Halt Demolitions of Palestinian Property - Foreign Ministry

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Canada calls on Israel to stop demolishing Palestinian property which is illegal under international law, Global Affairs Canada said in a statement.

On Monday, Israel started demolishing houses in the Sur Bahir community in East Jerusalem. The Israeli authorities said they undertook the actions because of security considerations and because the structures were built too close to the separation barrier.

"Canada is deeply concerned by demolitions of Palestinian property in #SurBaher. We call on Israeli authorities to halt such demolitions which are illegal under international law and undermine efforts for a two state solution," the ministry said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Israel issued demolition warrants based on a 2011 military directive that prohibits construction within 250 meters of the separation barrier.

The United Nations, the European Union and human rights organizations have repeatedly criticized Israel, saying its demolition and seizing practices qualify are in violation of international laws. According to Amnesty International's estimates, Israel has demolished more than 50,000 Palestinian homes and facilities since 1967.