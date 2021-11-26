UrduPoint.com

Canada Urges Nationals To Leave Ethiopia Over Security Concerns - Top Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 07:40 PM

Canada Urges Nationals to Leave Ethiopia Over Security Concerns - Top Diplomat

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) Canada calls on its nationals currently in Ethiopia to leave the country due to security concerns, Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly said in a statement on Friday.

"Canada is very concerned by the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Ethiopia," Joly said. "Since November 18, we have been asking Canadians to avoid all travel to Ethiopia. We are now asking Canadians who are already there to leave immediately if it is safe to do so."

Joly warned that if the situation in Ethiopia continues to worsen, commercial flights could soon become limited.

"Ultimately, Canadians abroad are responsible for their own safety and should make the best decisions for themselves and their families, based on their individual situations," she noted.

The minister added that while the Canadian embassy in Addis Ababa remains open, its ability to provide consular assistance in Ethiopia is limited, including in the capital.

"Canadians should make their own travel arrangements now and should not count on evacuation flights," she said.

Ethiopia is currently facing an outbreak of violence linked to the advance of the Tigray People's Liberation Front rebels toward Addis Ababa. The situation prompted several countries to start evacuating their diplomatic missions from Ethiopia.

Related Topics

Canada Addis Ababa Ethiopia November All From Best

Recent Stories

Sharjah Book Authority hosts Awad Al Darmaki

Sharjah Book Authority hosts Awad Al Darmaki

1 hour ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai distinguished opportunity to devel ..

Expo 2020 Dubai distinguished opportunity to develop economic, trade ties betwee ..

1 hour ago
 Delegation of German city of Essen briefed on Duba ..

Delegation of German city of Essen briefed on Dubai’s latest achievements in r ..

2 hours ago
 AMOLED Stunner Infinix NOTE 11 6GB variant is now ..

AMOLED Stunner Infinix NOTE 11 6GB variant is now available to pre-order at XPar ..

2 hours ago
 Dr Sania Nishtar delivers talk on poverty alleviat ..

Dr Sania Nishtar delivers talk on poverty alleviation and empowerment at NUST

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Not Ruling Out Laying 2 Pipelines In Addi ..

Pakistan Not Ruling Out Laying 2 Pipelines In Addition to Pakistan Stream - Mini ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.