Canada Urges Nationals to Leave Ethiopia Over Security Concerns - Top Diplomat

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) Canada calls on its nationals currently in Ethiopia to leave the country due to security concerns, Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly said in a statement on Friday.

"Canada is very concerned by the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Ethiopia," Joly said. "Since November 18, we have been asking Canadians to avoid all travel to Ethiopia. We are now asking Canadians who are already there to leave immediately if it is safe to do so."

Joly warned that if the situation in Ethiopia continues to worsen, commercial flights could soon become limited.

"Ultimately, Canadians abroad are responsible for their own safety and should make the best decisions for themselves and their families, based on their individual situations," she noted.

The minister added that while the Canadian embassy in Addis Ababa remains open, its ability to provide consular assistance in Ethiopia is limited, including in the capital.

"Canadians should make their own travel arrangements now and should not count on evacuation flights," she said.

Ethiopia is currently facing an outbreak of violence linked to the advance of the Tigray People's Liberation Front rebels toward Addis Ababa. The situation prompted several countries to start evacuating their diplomatic missions from Ethiopia.