Canada, US Agree On Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation To Reduce Gun Violence - Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2023 | 03:00 AM

Canada, US Agree on Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation to Reduce Gun Violence - Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) The Canadian and US governments have agreed on strengthening the bilateral cooperation to reduce gun violence, Canada's Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino said at a press conference from Ottawa.

"I am very pleased to announce that Canada and the United States have agreed to strengthen the bilateral cooperation to reduce gun violence. This includes four new or updated agreements between our law enforcement agencies to combat the smuggling and trafficking of guns across our shared border," Mendicino said on Friday alongside US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

Accordingly, there are new or upcoming memoranda of understating between the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Memoranda of understanding between the RCMP and ATF, as well as CBSA and DEA, have or will also be signed, Mendicino added.

Those commitments mean there will be more joint investigations into gun smuggling and trafficking, Mendicino said, adding that the agencies will also strengthen their fight of the phenomenon known as "ghost guns".

Mendicino added that ghost guns "are being produced increasingly by organized crime based on the technology, which is fast, cheap and accessible," which allows them to evade the legislation of arms control.

This announcement comes amidst Canada's increasingly restrictive legislation on gun ownership, as the government aims at tackling armed violence.

