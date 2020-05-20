UrduPoint.com
Canada, US Border Closure Extended Until June 21: Trudeau

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 12:26 AM

Ottawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :The Canada-US border will remain closed to all non-essential travel for another month, until June 21, to fight the spread of the coronavirus, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday.

The world's longest frontier at 8,900 kilometers (5,500 miles) was closed on March 21. Trudeau at his daily briefing said this second extension was "important ... to keep people in both of our countries safe."

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

