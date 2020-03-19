Canada-US Border Measures to Contain COVID-19 Take Effect Friday Night - Trudeau

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Canada-US border restrictions designed to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19) will likely come into effect on Friday night, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Thursday.

"My understanding is that the measures will probably come into place in the night between Friday and Saturday, so in about a day and a half," Trudeau said.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said all non-essential travel between the United States and Canada will be halted in the near future to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials from both countries have said delivery of goods and travel for essential reasons will continue.

The prime minister also confirmed that Canada is considering enacting measures similar to the Defense Production Act invoked by the United States. The act allows the president to mobilize the industrial base and authorizes health agencies to allocate all national medical resources to respond to the crisis.