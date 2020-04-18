UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada, US Extend Border Restrictions For Another 30 Days - Prime Minister Trudeau

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 09:56 PM

Canada, US Extend Border Restrictions for Another 30 Days - Prime Minister Trudeau

Canada and the United States have agreed to extend border restrictions that limit non-essential travel for another 30 days as COVID-19 continues to spread in both countries, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) Canada and the United States have agreed to extend border restrictions that limit non-essential travel for another 30 days as COVID-19 continues to spread in both countries, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday.

"I want to start today by confirming that Canada and the United States have agreed to extend by another 30 days the border measures that are currently in place. This is an important decision and one that will keep people on both sides of the border safe," Trudeau said during a press briefing.

The land border between the two countries has been closed for all non-essential travel since March 21, as a means of curbing the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Exemptions are made for freight transport, and those traveling for emergency response and public health purposes.

Before Saturday's announcement, the restrictions on the Canada-US border were set to expire on Tuesday.

Canadian public health officials as of Saturday have confirmed more than 32,000 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak, resulting in 1,346 deaths. The outbreak has been concentrated in the eastern provinces of Quebec and Ontario, which have both registered more than 10,000 cases of the disease.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Canada Ontario United States Justin Trudeau March Border All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Drug seller impersonated as deranged arrested

5 minutes ago

India using coronavirus against Muslims as typhus ..

5 minutes ago

Govt taking decisions with stakeholders' consensus ..

5 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits field hospital in DWTC

31 minutes ago

19 uplift schemes to be completed with Rs 83.10 mi ..

5 minutes ago

Lesotho's under-fire PM sends in army to 'restore ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.