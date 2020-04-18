Canada, US Extend Border Restrictions for Another 30 Days - Prime Minister Trudeau

Canada and the United States have agreed to extend border restrictions that limit non-essential travel for another 30 days as COVID-19 continues to spread in both countries, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday

"I want to start today by confirming that Canada and the United States have agreed to extend by another 30 days the border measures that are currently in place. This is an important decision and one that will keep people on both sides of the border safe," Trudeau said during a press briefing.

The land border between the two countries has been closed for all non-essential travel since March 21, as a means of curbing the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Exemptions are made for freight transport, and those traveling for emergency response and public health purposes.

Before Saturday's announcement, the restrictions on the Canada-US border were set to expire on Tuesday.

Canadian public health officials as of Saturday have confirmed more than 32,000 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak, resulting in 1,346 deaths. The outbreak has been concentrated in the eastern provinces of Quebec and Ontario, which have both registered more than 10,000 cases of the disease.