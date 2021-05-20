Canada, US Extend Border Restrictions Through June 21 - Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Canada is extending the border restrictions that limit so-called non-essential travel from the United States through June 21 amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said on Thursday.

"We are extending travel restrictions on non-essential international travel and with the United States until June 21, 2021," Blair said in a statement via Twitter.