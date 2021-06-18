UrduPoint.com
Canada, US Extend COVID-19 Border Restrictions Through July 21 - Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) Canada is extending the border restrictions that limit so-called non-essential travel from the United States through July 21 amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said on Friday.

"In coordination with the US, we are extending restrictions on non-essential international travel and with the United States until July 21, 2021," Blair said in a statement via Twitter.

