UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada-US Pipeline Construction To Be Expedited Starting April 1 - Provincial Government

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 01:20 AM

Canada-US Pipeline Construction to Be Expedited Starting April 1 - Provincial Government

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Construction of the Keystone XL pipeline expansion project will be accelerated beginning April 1, the Canadian province of Alberta announced on Tuesday.

"The Government of Alberta has finalized an agreement with Calgary-based TC Energy Corporation to provide financial support to accelerate construction of the [Keystone XL] pipeline starting April 1," the provincial government said in a statement. "The project is expected to be completed and in service in 2023."

As part of the deal with TC Energy - formerly TransCanada - the province will make a $1.07 billion equity investment in 2020 followed by a $4.3 billion loan guarantee in 2021.

The Albertan government said that the project will generate more than 1,400 direct and 5,400 indirect jobs in the province during construction and projects that $21.3 billion in tax and royalty revenues will be injected into the economy following completion.

In January, the Trump administration issued formal approval for construction work to begin on the oil pipeline across Federal land in the US state of Montana, clearing one of the last major hurdles in the approval process.

The Keystone XL expansion project, as well as other energy sector endeavors in Alberta, have faced intense opposition from environmental and indigenous groups, with several projects now hanging in the balance.

The perceived lack of decisiveness from the federal government has created a rift between federal leaders and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney.

The Premier has accused Ottawa of playing into the hands of US-funded special interest groups by delaying projects, that are seen as an economic lifeline for a province that has struggled since the 2014 oil price crash.

Alberta's misfortunes have only been exacerbated by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and the subsequent oil war between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Keystone is an oil pipeline system that moves Alberta crude oil from the Canadian town of Hardisty to refineries and tank farms in the US states of Illinois, Oklahoma and Texas. The first three phases of the system are currently operational, however, the construction of the fourth phase, better known as Keystone XL, which is planned to transport oil to Nebraska, has caused a major uproar on both sides of the border.

The proposed section of the pipeline, twice rejected by the Obama administration, is planned to originate in Hardisty, pass through Baker, Montana where US-produced oil from the Bakken Formation would be added to it, and eventually terminate in Steele City, Nebraska from where it would be redistributed to other refineries and tank farms.

The pipeline has drawn the ire of environmental, landowner, and indigenous groups in the United States who argue that the pipeline threatens the sensitive ecosystem through which it would traverse and that disasters like an October leak would become commonplace.

TC Energy has said that the $8 billion pipeline would create thousands of jobs on both sides of the border and be a boon to long-term US energy independence. The project also enjoys the support of Trump, who has avidly advocated for expedited implementation of the pipeline.

Related Topics

Loan Barack Obama Russia Oil Trump Montana Ottawa Independence Price United States Saudi Arabia Tank January April October Border 2020 From Government Agreement Billion Jobs Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bulgarian PM review joint coron ..

22 minutes ago

List of purchasing apps increased to 51: TRA

4 hours ago

UEFA issues raft of fines to European clubs

7 minutes ago

Bustling Lagos turns ghost town under virus lockdo ..

7 minutes ago

FBR extends date for filing goods declaration: FCC ..

7 minutes ago

Second woman accuses disgraced French writer Matzn ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.