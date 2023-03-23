Canada, US Reach Deal to Close Illegal Border Crossing at Roxham Road - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Canada has reportedly reached a deal with the United States on closing the illegal border crossing of Roxham Road, Radio Canada said on Thursday.

Ottawa, as part of the deal, has agreed to welcome a certain number of migrants via official channels, the report said citing two sources familiar with the issue.

Roxham Road is an irregular border crossing between Canada and the United States located in the Province of Quebec.

In early February, media revealed that New York City was giving free bus tickets to asylum seekers to get closer to the Canadian border, while also agents from the US Border Patrol were driving asylum-seekers to the irregular crossing in Canada's Quebec Province as a side-hustle.

Quebec Prime Minister Francois Legault had repeatedly requested that Canada's Federal government close the illegal crossing, arguing the French-Canadian province could not sustain the increasing irregular flows of migrants coming through it.