UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada, US Strike Deal To Return All Irregular Border Crossers - Trudeau

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 09:49 PM

Canada, US Strike Deal to Return all Irregular Border Crossers - Trudeau

Canada and the United States reached a deal to return migrants found to be irregularly crossing the border to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a press briefing on Friday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Canada and the United States reached a deal to return migrants found to be irregularly crossing the border to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a press briefing on Friday.

"Today, Canada and the United States are announcing a reciprocal arrangement where we will now be returning irregular migrants who attempt to cross anywhere at the Canada-US border," Trudeau said.

The Prime Minister also confirmed that the temporary halt on non-essential travel between the neighboring countries will come into effect at midnight on Friday (4:00 a.m. GMT).

Related Topics

Prime Minister Canada United States Justin Trudeau Border Coronavirus

Recent Stories

New York closes non-essential businesses, bans gat ..

2 minutes ago

Pompeo, Japan Foreign Minister Reconfirm Alliance ..

2 minutes ago

K-Electrics' demand of extra Rs. 5 billion from in ..

2 minutes ago

Goretzka and Kimmich set up coronavirus programme

7 minutes ago

Pedestrian run over by speeding bus in Alipur

7 minutes ago

Commissioner Sibi Division instructs DCs to ensure ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.