Canada, US Strike Deal To Return All Irregular Border Crossers - Trudeau
Canada and the United States reached a deal to return migrants found to be irregularly crossing the border to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a press briefing on Friday
TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020)
"Today, Canada and the United States are announcing a reciprocal arrangement where we will now be returning irregular migrants who attempt to cross anywhere at the Canada-US border," Trudeau said.
The Prime Minister also confirmed that the temporary halt on non-essential travel between the neighboring countries will come into effect at midnight on Friday (4:00 a.m. GMT).