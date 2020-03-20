Canada, US Strike Deal to Return all Irregular Border Crossers - Trudeau

Canada and the United States reached a deal to return migrants found to be irregularly crossing the border to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a press briefing on Friday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Canada and the United States reached a deal to return migrants found to be irregularly crossing the border to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a press briefing on Friday.

"Today, Canada and the United States are announcing a reciprocal arrangement where we will now be returning irregular migrants who attempt to cross anywhere at the Canada-US border," Trudeau said.

The Prime Minister also confirmed that the temporary halt on non-essential travel between the neighboring countries will come into effect at midnight on Friday (4:00 a.m. GMT).