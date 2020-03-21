Canada, US Strike Deal to Return All Irregular Border Crossers - Trudeau

(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) Canada and the United States reached a deal to return migrants found to be irregularly crossing the border to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a press briefing on Friday.

"Today, Canada and the United States are announcing a reciprocal arrangement where we will now be returning irregular migrants who attempt to cross anywhere at the Canada-US border," Trudeau said.

Blair told reporters asylum seekers who have already irregularly entered Canada have been taken into custody, screened for COVID-19, and quarantined.

Earlier, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair confirmed a temporary halt on non-essential travel between the US and Canada will come into effect at 11:59 p.m. EST on Friday (3:59 a.m. Saturday GMT).

In Canada, there are 925 cases confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 12 reported virus-related deaths, according to the country's public health officials.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 247,000 cases of COVID-19 infections have been confirmed globally, while the number of fatalities has now eclipsed 10,000. More than 86,000 have recovered.