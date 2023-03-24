Canada, US to Announce Deal on Asylum Seekers Illegally Crossing Border - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are expected to announce a deal on illegal migration later on Friday that would allow the two countries to turn away asylum seekers who cross their borders without authorization, NBC news reported, citing US officials.

On Thursday, Biden arrived in Canada on his first visit to the country as US leader. The president will meet with Trudeau and other high-ranking Canadian officials and deliver an address to the country's parliament.

The deal is likely to be formally announced after an extensive meeting between the leaders in Ottawa, according to the broadcaster. The agreement would apply to people without US or Canadian citizenship who are caught within 14 days after illegally crossing the border between the two countries.

Earlier in the month, US media reported that the US-Canadian border had seen a significant increase in illegal migrants, with the influx of asylum-seekers growing by over 800% in some border areas in October 2022-January 2023 year-on-year.

In early March, the US sent an additional 25 Border Patrol agents to the US-Canada border due to the increasing number of illegal Mexican migrants trying to come to the US.

The US has seen two consecutive record breaking years of illegal crossings into its territory since US President Joe Biden assumed office in January 2021. Over 2 million illegal crossings into the US were recorded in fiscal year 2022, according to the US Customs and Border Protection.