UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Voter Approval Of Prime Minister Trudeau Hits New Low Ahead Of Elections - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 01:50 AM

Canada Voter Approval of Prime Minister Trudeau Hits New Low Ahead of Elections - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces record-low approval ratings ahead of next week's national elections, a Gallup poll revealed on Thursday.

"Support for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has fallen sharply since 2016, his first full year in office, when nearly three in four (72 percent) said they approved," a press release summarizing the poll said. "In 2019, for the first time, Canadians are more likely to say they disapprove (52 percent) than to say they approve (46 percent) of Trudeau's job performance."

Trudeau faces blowback from a carbon tax imposed on provinces that fail to meet emission reduction targets as well as voter fears of declining living standards, the release said.

"The prime minister's carbon tax program has been bogged down by political infighting and concerns that heavily coal-dependent provinces like Alberta and Saskatchewan will suffer too much economically," the release said.

In addition, pocketbook issues have gained ground in the past two years, with the proportion of adults saying their standard of living is improving falling 10 percentage points to 52 percent, according to the poll.

A separate poll by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation predicts the election will result in a minority government, with support for the two largest parties, Conservatives and Liberals, below 33 percent.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Minority Job Gallup Justin Trudeau 2016 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

1 hour ago

UAE Rulers condole with Saudi King over pilgrim de ..

1 hour ago

UAE participates in 141st Assembly of IPU in Serbi ..

2 hours ago

Exports, economy graph increasing by better polici ..

2 hours ago

Trump Says US-Turkish Ceasefire Saved Kurdish Live ..

2 hours ago

National Bank of Pakistan collecting Rs25 instead ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.