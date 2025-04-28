Canada Votes For New Government To Take On Trump
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2025 | 09:44 PM
Canada elects a new government on Monday to confront annexation threats from the United States and deal directly with President Donald Trump, whose trade war has defined the campaign
Ottawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Canada elects a new government on Monday to confront annexation threats from the United States and deal directly with President Donald Trump, whose trade war has defined the campaign.
The Liberal Party, led by new Prime Minister Mark Carney, looked set to lose easily to the Conservatives' Pierre Poilievre until the US president's attacks on the country sparked a sudden reversal in poll forecasts.
Carney, 60, has never held elected office and only replaced Justin Trudeau as prime minister last month. He had a lucrative career as an investment banker before serving as the central bank governor in both Canada and Britain.
Carney has argued his global financial experience has prepared him to guide Canada's response to Trump's tariffs.
He has also promised to revitalize internal trade and expand Canada's economic opportunities abroad to cut reliance on the United States, a country Carney says "we can no longer trust.
"
The United States under Trump "wants to break us, so they can own us," he has warned repeatedly through the campaign.
"We don't need chaos, we need calm. We don't need anger, we need an adult," Carney said in the campaign's closing days.
Poilievre, a 45-year-old career politician, has tried to keep the focus on domestic concerns that made Trudeau deeply unpopular toward the end of his decade in power, especially soaring living costs.
The Tory leader has argued Carney would bring a continuation of what he calls "the lost Liberal decade," arguing that only a new Conservative government can take action against crime, housing shortages and other non-Trump issues Canadians rank as priorities.
"You cannot handle another four years of this," he said over the weekend.
Poilievre has critiqued Trump, but insisted ten years of poor Liberal governance had left Canada vulnerable to a newly hostile United States.
Recent Stories
Senators condemn India's malicious campaign against Pakistan over Pahalgam incid ..
CNS sentences drug peddler to 9 years in prison
Canada votes for new government to take on Trump
Pakistan to safeguard its due share of water: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign ..
TransPeshawar extends service hours on 3 BRT routes
Zul Qadah moon sighted: Maulana Azad
Nation united against India's aggression: Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry
SSP chairs meeting to review performance of all DSPs,SHOs
APWUC calls for enhanced financial support to empower women’s education
GCC Think Tank Forum on “Strengthening Strategic Partnership: From Historical ..
Drug trafficker awarded nine-year jail
Ex-service men stand with Armed Forces: President PESS
More Stories From World
-
Canada votes for new government to take on Trump1 minute ago
-
Ambassador Tirmizi opens Pakistan's pavilion at Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 202518 minutes ago
-
Ahsan meets Turkmen President; discusses strengthening bilateral ties30 minutes ago
-
Massive blackout hits Spain and Portugal2 hours ago
-
Massive blackout hits Spain, Portugal, France2 hours ago
-
Massive blackout hits Spain, Portugal, France3 hours ago
-
Japan's Saigo wins playoff for LPGA Chevron title and first major win3 hours ago
-
W.House to name cities 'obstructing' anti-immigration agenda3 hours ago
-
Tennis: Madrid Open ATP/WTA results4 hours ago
-
POMF hosts dinner in honor of visiting Journalist Waqar Ali Khan4 hours ago
-
Palestinian official tells ICJ Israel using aid blockage as 'weapon of war'4 hours ago
-
Japan's Saigo wins playoff for LPGA Chevron title and first major win4 hours ago