Canada Wanted to Stay in Afghanistan Beyond August 31 Withdrawal Deadline - Officials

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Canada preferred to stay in Afghanistan beyond the US-agreed August 31 deadline to withdraw but was ultimately overruled by the United States' reluctance to delay the withdrawal, Minister of National Defense Harjit Sajjan said on Wednesday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Canada preferred to stay in Afghanistan beyond the US-agreed August 31 deadline to withdraw but was ultimately overruled by the United States' reluctance to delay the withdrawal, Minister of National Defense Harjit Sajjan said on Wednesday.

"We would have like to have stayed beyond the [August 31] deadline but, as you know, this decision has been made by the American," Sajjan said during a press briefing.

Canada's top diplomat, Marc Garneau, noted that the situation on the ground in the war-torn country is "rapidly deteriorating."