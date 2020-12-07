UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Weighing Sanctions On Venezuela Over Parliamentary Election - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 11:30 PM

Canada Weighing Sanctions on Venezuela Over Parliamentary Election - Foreign Ministry

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Canada is considering implementing sanctions against Venezuela over Sunday's parliamentary elections and expects other countries to introduce such measures soon, Assistant Deputy Minister for the Americas Michael Grant said during a virtual event at the Center for Strategic and International Studies on Monday.

When asked whether there will be new sanctions over the recent vote in foreseeable future, Grant said, "Definitely under consideration."

"I would expect a number of countries to be rolling them out soon," Grant added.

Earlier on Monday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement the United States condemns the recent election in Venezuela as being fraudulent.

Pompeo accused the government of President Nicolas Maduro of threatening humanitarian workers and international food distribution programs and said neither he nor the new National Assembly represent the Venezuelan people.

Russian election observer mission head Igor Ananskikh told Sputnik that the first results of the Venezuelan elections demonstrated the legitimacy of the new National Assembly.

Over 100 political parties and associations participated in the parliamentary election in Venezuela. The opposition bloc of Juan Guaido - a coup plotter supported by the United States - refused to take part in the vote.

Related Topics

Election National Assembly Canada Vote United States Venezuela Sunday Event Government Opposition Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed tours tours GITEX Technology Week

1 minute ago

UAE ranks 16th globally in Open Data Inventory Rep ..

1 minute ago

Sheraa’s UCAN Startup Awards honours changemaker ..

46 minutes ago

India Covid-19 vaccine producers apply for approva ..

18 minutes ago

CPEC, a transformational project: Foreign secy

18 minutes ago

Nobel laureates receive prizes at home amid pandem ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.