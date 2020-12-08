Canada Weighing Sanctions on Venezuela Over Parliamentary Election - Foreign Ministry

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Canada is considering implementing sanctions against Venezuela over Sunday's parliamentary elections and expects other countries to introduce such measures soon, Assistant Deputy Minister for the Americas Michael Grant said during a virtual event at the Center for Strategic and International Studies on Monday.

When asked whether there will be new sanctions over the recent vote in foreseeable future, Grant said, "Definitely under consideration."

"I would expect a number of countries to be rolling them out soon," Grant added.

Earlier on Monday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement the United States condemns the recent election in Venezuela as being fraudulent.

Pompeo accused the government of President Nicolas Maduro of threatening humanitarian workers and international food distribution programs and said neither he nor the new National Assembly represent the Venezuelan people.

Russian election observer mission head Igor Ananskikh told Sputnik that the first results of the Venezuelan elections demonstrated the legitimacy of the new National Assembly.

Over 100 political parties and associations participated in the parliamentary election in Venezuela. The opposition bloc of Juan Guaido - a coup plotter supported by the United States - refused to take part in the vote.