WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) Canada is mulling options to step up its military assistance to Ukraine, including sending hundreds of additional troops to support its training mission in the country and moving a warship into the Black Sea, The Globe and Mail reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Another option being weighed by newly appointed Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand is a possible redeployment of some of the CF-18 fighter jets currently based in Romania, the report said.

No decision has yet been made about sending more forces to Ukraine, the sources said.

Ukraine and some Western countries have recently expressed concern about the alleged increase in "aggressive actions" by Russia on its border with Ukraine. However, Moscow has said that it moves troops within its own territory and at its own discretion. On Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated that Russia does not have any aggressive plans.