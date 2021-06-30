Canada welcomes Ethiopia's ceasefire announcement in Tigray and is calling Eritrea to also withdraw troops from the war-torn region, Minister of Foreign Affairs Marc Garneau said on Wednesday

On Monday, the Ethiopian government declared an unconditional ceasefire in the conflict-torn province following the recapture of the regional capital of Mekelle by rebel forces that forced the government forces to retreat.

"Canada welcomes Monday's declaration by the Government of Ethiopia that an immediate, unilateral ceasefire, applicable to all Federal and regional forces, is in effect in the Tigray region of Ethiopia. We urge all parties to allow unhindered humanitarian access and call on Eritrea to withdraw its forces immediately," Garneau said in a statement.

Late last year, Tigray leader Debretsion Gebremichael announced that Eritrea had sent troops across the border in support of Ethiopian government forces.

Garneau added that perpetrators of human rights abuses observed during the conflict must be held to account.

Clashes in the province of Tigray erupted in November after the Ethiopian government accused the local ruling party the Tigray People's Liberation Front of ambushing a regional army post to hijack weapons and arm anti-government militia. The Tigray region has been occupied by the Ethiopian military since then, resulting in the fighting with the rebels and heavy civilian casualties.