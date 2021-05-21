Canada Welcomes Gaza Ceasefire as Good News, But 'Only a Start' - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Canada welcomes the news of a potential ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinians, but it is only the beginning, Canada's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Bob Rae said on Thursday.

"The news that peace may be emerging from decisions of governments, both in Israel and elsewhere is good news but it can only be a start," Rae said.