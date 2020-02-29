Canada Welcomes US-Taliban Peace Agreement - Ambassador

Canadians welcome and are encouraged by the peace deal between the United States and the Taliban and messages coming from the Afghan authorities, Canadian Ambassador to Afghanistan Dave Metcalfe said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) Canadians welcome and are encouraged by the peace deal between the United States and the Taliban and messages coming from the Afghan authorities, Canadian Ambassador to Afghanistan Dave Metcalfe said Saturday.

"These messages form the basis of an important step to beginning peace negotiations among all Afghans...

It [deal] opens the door for intra-Afghan negotiations that include the meaningful participation of all Afghans," he said in a video statement.

The long-awaited agreement was inked by the US and Taliban negotiators in the Qatari capital of Doha in the presence of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo after more than a year of intense talks. The intra-Afghan talks are expected to begin on March 10.