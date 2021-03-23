UrduPoint.com
Canada Will Add Blood Clot Disclaimer For AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Official

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 11:40 PM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Canadian health authorities plan to issue a disclaimer, warning of the potential for forming blood after vaccinating with the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, Health Canada Chief Medical Advisor Supriya Sharma said on Tuesday.

Canada's move will mirror that of European health regulators, who despite saying that the benefits of vaccination with the UK drugmaker's vaccine outweigh the risks, decided to issue a disclaimer admitting that they could not definitively rule out a connection to the rare and unusual blood clot cases that caused a number of European nations to halt vaccination with the AstraZeneca shot.

"Yes, we are looking at that. We were observers at that European Medicines Agency subcommittee meeting. We have looked at the data as well.

So, we are in the process of making similar changes to the information for Canadian," Sharma told reporters.

Sharma also addressed reports of AstraZeneca's lack of efficacy against the B.1.351 coronavirus strain, first observed in South Africa, saying that the vaccine still appears be effective in preventing serious illness in those who contracted the variant.

On Thursday, the European Medicines Agency said that it had found no link between AstraZeneca vaccine administration and blood clots in inoculated people. The research was carried out following a decision of a number of European countries, including Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Denmark, the Netherlands, Iceland and Norway, to suspend the use of the vaccine after reports on isolated cases of blood clotting in vaccinated people.

