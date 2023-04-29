Canada Will Compete and Contest China in Economic, Human Rights Spheres - Trudeau

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday that Ottawa's approach to China will be one of cooperation but also competition and contestation in the economic and human rights spheres.

"What is the Canadian approach to that? ... (T)here are areas where we can and should be engaging and working together," Trudeau said in an interview with Bloomberg.

Nonetheless, Trudeau noted that there are certain areas in which Canada will not be able to cooperate with China, instead choosing to compete and contest it.

"There's other areas where we're going to have to absolutely compete and even challenge China on economic spheres, and there are other places where we're going to have to actively contest China, on human rights," Trudeau continued.

The Prime Minister added that Canada must be thoughtful, and solid, but also predictable and firm in its values when it comes to its relations with Beijing.

Trudeau's comments answered whether the recent decision to curtail Chinese investments in the Canadian mining sector, notably in lithium, would hinder the development and progress toward the country's green transition.

According to him, lithium supply chains should change, as currently, most of it comes through China, a state that does not hesitate to use its "trade leverage" for what he called geopolitical gains.

"It doesn't have to be that way," Trudeau continued, this being the reason behind Canada's decision to build resilience with the U.S. and European allies.

Trudeau added that during the upcoming G7 meeting which he will attend in Hiroshima, Japan, the member states will discuss how to deal with Russia as well as address the challenges posed by China.