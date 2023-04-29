UrduPoint.com

Canada Will Compete And Contest China In Economic, Human Rights Spheres - Trudeau

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Canada Will Compete and Contest China in Economic, Human Rights Spheres - Trudeau

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday that Ottawa's approach to China will be one of cooperation but also competition and contestation in the economic and human rights spheres.

"What is the Canadian approach to that? ... (T)here are areas where we can and should be engaging and working together," Trudeau said in an interview with Bloomberg.

Nonetheless, Trudeau noted that there are certain areas in which Canada will not be able to cooperate with China, instead choosing to compete and contest it.

"There's other areas where we're going to have to absolutely compete and even challenge China on economic spheres, and there are other places where we're going to have to actively contest China, on human rights," Trudeau continued.

The Prime Minister added that Canada must be thoughtful, and solid, but also predictable and firm in its values when it comes to its relations with Beijing.

Trudeau's comments answered whether the recent decision to curtail Chinese investments in the Canadian mining sector, notably in lithium, would hinder the development and progress toward the country's green transition.

According to him, lithium supply chains should change, as currently, most of it comes through China, a state that does not hesitate to use its "trade leverage" for what he called geopolitical gains.

"It doesn't have to be that way," Trudeau continued, this being the reason behind Canada's decision to build resilience with the U.S. and European allies.

Trudeau added that during the upcoming G7 meeting which he will attend in Hiroshima, Japan, the member states will discuss how to deal with Russia as well as address the challenges posed by China.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia China Canada Ottawa Beijing Hiroshima Progress Japan Justin Trudeau

Recent Stories

Tens of thousands fleeing Sudan, as spectre of eth ..

Tens of thousands fleeing Sudan, as spectre of ethnic clashes, hunger looms: UN

43 minutes ago
 FBI Queries Into US Persons Using FISA Authorities ..

FBI Queries Into US Persons Using FISA Authorities Declined in 2022 - ODNI

49 minutes ago
 US, Allies Discuss Ukraine Air Defense, Sustainmen ..

US, Allies Discuss Ukraine Air Defense, Sustainment During Meetings in Europe - ..

49 minutes ago
 Work on Payment System for Russians in Turkey Ongo ..

Work on Payment System for Russians in Turkey Ongoing - Kremlin

58 minutes ago
 PSC chairman presents annual performance report to ..

PSC chairman presents annual performance report to AJK President .

59 minutes ago
 UAE's first gaming resort to cost $3.9 bn: operato ..

UAE's first gaming resort to cost $3.9 bn: operator

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.