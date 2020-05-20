Canada Will Continue to Support WHO Amid Concerns About COVID-19 Response - Trudeau

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Canada will continue to support the World Health Organization (WHO) amid growing concerns about the international body's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

"We will continue to support WHO even as we look for improvements to our multilateral systems," Trudeau told reporters during his daily press briefing on the pandemic.

Trudeau's comments came after US President Donald Trump warned that the WHO must "clean up their act" related to its handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic or risk funding cuts from the United States, which is its preeminent contributor.

Late on Monday, Trump revealed a letter he sent to WHO Chief Tedros Ghebreyesus, which warned that the United States will permanently halt its contributions to the organization if it does not commit to major improvements within the next 30 days.

The WHO has confirmed that it received Trump's letter.

Trump has accused the WHO of being biased in favor of China and of having failed to respond immediately to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.