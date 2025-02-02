Canada will hit US with retaliatory tariffs Tuesday: Trudeau

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ottawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Canada will hit back at US tariffs with 25 percent levies of its own on select American goods, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday.

"Canada will be responding to the US trade action with 25 percent tariffs against Can$155 billion ($106 billion) worth of American goods," he said in a dramatic tone as he warned of a fracture in longstanding Canada-US ties.

The first round of tariffs would target Can$30 billion worth of US goods on Tuesday followed by further tariffs on Can$125 billion worth of products in three weeks.

"We're certainly not looking to escalate. But we will stand up for Canada, for Canadians, for Canadian jobs," Trudeau said.

The tariffs will apply to "everyday items" such as American beer, wine and bourbon as well as fruits, vegetables, consumer appliances, lumber and plastics, he added -- "with much, much more."

US President Donald Trump earlier announced broad tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, citing a threat from illegal immigration and drugs.

Canadian exports to the United States will face a 25 percent tariff starting Tuesday, although energy resources from Canada will have a lower 10 percent levy.

Trudeau said the trade conflict will have "real consequences" for Canadians but also for Americans, including job losses, higher costs for food and gasoline, potential shutdowns of auto assembly plants, and impeded access to Canadian nickel, potash, uranium, steel and aluminum.

- 'Split us apart' -

He offered a reminder that Canada has been at the US's side in its "darkest hours" from the Iran hostage crisis and war in Afghanistan, to deadly natural disasters such as Hurricane Katrina and the recent California wildfires.

"We're always there, standing with you," Trudeau said.

"If President Trump wants to usher in a new golden age for the United States, the better path is to partner with Canada, not to punish us."

"Unfortunately, the actions taken today by the White House split us apart instead of bringing us together."

Earlier, Trudeau consulted with provincial premiers, who each said afterward that they would take additional measures such as taking US booze off local store shelves and seeking to immediately diversify their trade relationships.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith called the US tariffs a "mutually destructive policy" that will "strain the important relationship and alliance between our two nations."

British Columbia Premier David Eby went further in calling the US tariffs "a complete betrayal of the historic bond between our countries."

"It's a declaration of economic war against a trusted ally and friend," he said, warning that damage to the relationship will be lasting.

"We will never again allow ourselves to be beholden to the whims of one person in the White House," he said.

Meanwhile, at an NHL hockey game between the Ottawa Senators and Minnesota Wild, in Ottawa, a sold out crowd booed the singing of the US national anthem at the start of play.