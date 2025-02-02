Open Menu

Canada Will Hit US With Retaliatory Tariffs Tuesday: Trudeau

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2025 | 11:10 AM

Canada will hit US with retaliatory tariffs Tuesday: Trudeau

Ottawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Canada will hit back at US tariffs with 25 percent levies of its own on select American goods, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday.

"Canada will be responding to the US trade action with 25 percent tariffs against Can$155 billion ($106 billion) worth of American goods," he said in a dramatic tone as he warned of a fracture in longstanding Canada-US ties.

The first round of tariffs would target Can$30 billion worth of US goods on Tuesday followed by further tariffs on Can$125 billion worth of products in three weeks.

"We're certainly not looking to escalate. But we will stand up for Canada, for Canadians, for Canadian jobs," Trudeau said.

The tariffs will apply to "everyday items" such as American beer, wine and bourbon as well as fruits, vegetables, consumer appliances, lumber and plastics, he added -- "with much, much more."

US President Donald Trump earlier announced broad tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, citing a threat from illegal immigration and drugs.

Canadian exports to the United States will face a 25 percent tariff starting Tuesday, although energy resources from Canada will have a lower 10 percent levy.

Trudeau said the trade conflict will have "real consequences" for Canadians but also for Americans, including job losses, higher costs for food and gasoline, potential shutdowns of auto assembly plants, and impeded access to Canadian nickel, potash, uranium, steel and aluminum.

- 'Split us apart' -

He offered a reminder that Canada has been at the US's side in its "darkest hours" from the Iran hostage crisis and war in Afghanistan, to deadly natural disasters such as Hurricane Katrina and the recent California wildfires.

"We're always there, standing with you," Trudeau said.

"If President Trump wants to usher in a new golden age for the United States, the better path is to partner with Canada, not to punish us."

"Unfortunately, the actions taken today by the White House split us apart instead of bringing us together."

Earlier, Trudeau consulted with provincial premiers, who each said afterward that they would take additional measures such as taking US booze off local store shelves and seeking to immediately diversify their trade relationships.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith called the US tariffs a "mutually destructive policy" that will "strain the important relationship and alliance between our two nations."

British Columbia Premier David Eby went further in calling the US tariffs "a complete betrayal of the historic bond between our countries."

"It's a declaration of economic war against a trusted ally and friend," he said, warning that damage to the relationship will be lasting.

"We will never again allow ourselves to be beholden to the whims of one person in the White House," he said.

Meanwhile, at an NHL hockey game between the Ottawa Senators and Minnesota Wild, in Ottawa, a sold out crowd booed the singing of the US national anthem at the start of play.

Recent Stories

China's bond market sees steady growth in 2024, re ..

China's bond market sees steady growth in 2024, reaching $10.94 trillion

31 minutes ago
 EU rules setting limits on AI use go into force

EU rules setting limits on AI use go into force

1 hour ago
 Korea's per capita GDP exceeds US$36,000 in 2024

Korea's per capita GDP exceeds US$36,000 in 2024

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2025

2 hours ago
 World-famous wellness experts Wim Hof, Amy Cuddy i ..

World-famous wellness experts Wim Hof, Amy Cuddy inspire entrepreneurs at SEF 20 ..

11 hours ago
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Draw pits Ons Jabeur agai ..

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Draw pits Ons Jabeur against Jelena Ostapenko, as Emma ..

12 hours ago
 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 hosts empow ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 hosts empowering workshops for entreprene ..

12 hours ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed issues resolution to reconstitut ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed issues resolution to reconstitute Board of Trustees of Mohamed ..

13 hours ago
 UAE, Indonesia review consolidating cooperation ac ..

UAE, Indonesia review consolidating cooperation across various fields

13 hours ago
 ‘Bil Emirati’ Strand champions local literary ..

‘Bil Emirati’ Strand champions local literary talent

13 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed visits Ali bin Saeed bin Salem A ..

Mansour bin Zayed visits Ali bin Saeed bin Salem Al Ketbi at his home in Al Ain

13 hours ago

More Stories From World