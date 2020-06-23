UrduPoint.com
Canada Will Not Consider Exchanging Huawei CFO For 2 Detained Canadians - Trudeau

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 01:42 AM

Canada Will Not Consider Exchanging Huawei CFO for 2 Detained Canadians - Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Monday that he is not entertaining the prospect of exchanging Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou for two Canadians detained in China

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Monday that he is not entertaining the prospect of exchanging Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou for two Canadians detained in China.

"No, we're not considering that," Trudeau said when asked about the possibility of a swap between Canada and China.

Trudeau highlighted the independence of Canada's justice system - Canadian officials have denied any political motivation in extradition process against Meng Wanzhou - adding that anyone considering the exchange and forfeiting the country's values and devaluing the independence of the judiciary doesn't understand the value of these things.

Former Canadian officials, including former Prime Minister Jean Chretien, have suggested foregoing Canada's extradition treaty obligations with the United States and exchanging the Huawei executive for the two Canadians - former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor.

On Friday, Chinese prosecutors formally charged Kovrig and Spavor with identical spying charges, according to the local prosecutor's offices.

Beijing has said China's judicial system is also independent and denied claims the cases against the two Canadian nationals were politically motivated.

The arrests served as a catalyst for bringing diplomatic relations to its lowest point in years, which have slightly rebounded amid global efforts to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Kovrig and Spavor have been charged with espionage and have been detained for more than 18 months. Espionage is a capital offense in China.

Canadian jurisprudence states that the Justice Minister can still intervene refusing to extradite Meng if the order to extradite is deemed to be in violation of Canadian values.

