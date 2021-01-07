Canada Will Not Extend Ban on UK Passenger Flights - Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Canada will not extend its ban on passenger flights from the United Kingdom when it expires later in the evening, Transport Minister Marc Garneau said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

The ban was originally introduced on December 20 and extended on December 23 to prevent the spread of a new strand of COVID-19 that originated in the UK.

"The ban on UK flights, which was going until midnight tonight, will lapse - it will no longer be applicable," Garneau said.

Garner explained his decision saying that a newly introduced directive, which obliges passengers to present a negative COVID-19 test result in order to board their flight, will mitigate the risk of new imported infections. The new directive comes into force on January 7.