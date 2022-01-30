UrduPoint.com

Canada Withdraws Non-Essential Personnel, Their Families From Embassy In Kiev

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2022 | 11:00 PM

Canada Withdraws Non-Essential Personnel, Their Families From Embassy in Kiev

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2022) Canada will withdraw non-essential employees and their families from its embassy in Kiev, while the diplomatic mission will remain open to provide assistance to Canadian citizens, the country's government announced on Sunday.

"Canada has made the decision to temporarily withdraw non-essential Canadian employees and remaining dependants from the Canadian embassy in Ukraine," the cabinet said in a statement.

The government said it will continue to closely monitor the developments in Ukraine and focus on the safety of Canadian citizens as its top priority.

"Our officials stand ready to provide consular assistance to Canadian citizens, as required. The Embassy of Canada to Ukraine remains open," the statement said.

Ottawa announced earlier that it was temporarily withdrawing the families of diplomats with children under 18 from Ukraine due to the tensions on the Russian-Ukrainian border.

Related Topics

Ukraine Canada Kiev Border Sunday From Government Cabinet Top

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalanda ..

PSL 2022 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

4 hours ago
 PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2022

14 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

14 hours ago
 Accused in blind murder case arrested

Accused in blind murder case arrested

22 hours ago
 Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battal ..

Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battalion in Syria Faces Trial in US ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>