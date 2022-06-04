UrduPoint.com

Canada Won't Let Russian Jet Out Until End Of Operation In Ukraine - Embassy In Ottawa

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Canada Won't Let Russian Jet Out Until End of Operation in Ukraine - Embassy in Ottawa

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2022) Canada will not let the impounded An-124 jet out at least until the end of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, deputy chief of mission of the Russian embassy in Ottawa told Sputnik on Friday.

According to deputy chief of mission Vladimir Proskuryakov, the An-124 operated by Russian cargo carrier Volga-Dnepr was transporting humanitarian cargo, including COVID-19 test kits, from China under a contract with the Canadian government. The plane arrived in Canada on February 27 and was due to depart the next day. On February 27, Canada closed its airspace for Russian aircraft and refused the request for permission to depart.

Russia sent a diplomatic note on March 1, which described the whole situation in detail, and demanded that Canada release the jet.

Canada did not officially respond to this note in writing but rather sent an e-mail that they would not even consider the issue until Russia ends its military operation in Ukraine, the diplomat continued.

"Through the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, we tried to somehow resolve the situation, so that they (the plane) would be allowed to leave. But Global Affairs Canada, citing the department of transport and the position of the Federal government, totally refused," Proskuryakov said. "In principle, they simply stated that this issue can't be discussed and the plane would remain at least until the end of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. They took an ironclad position, completely excluding a diplomatic path."

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia China Canada Ottawa Vladimir Putin February March From Government

Recent Stories

US Sentences Uzbek National to 15 Years for Provid ..

US Sentences Uzbek National to 15 Years for Providing Material Support to Islami ..

11 minutes ago
 Aeroflot Suspends Flights to Colombo After Seizure ..

Aeroflot Suspends Flights to Colombo After Seizure of Plane in Sri Lanka

11 minutes ago
 Putin made 'historic' error in Ukraine: Macron

Putin made 'historic' error in Ukraine: Macron

11 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Conflict Provoking Global Food, Energy, ..

Ukrainian Conflict Provoking Global Food, Energy, Financial Crises - UN Secretar ..

11 minutes ago
 US Forces Conduct Airstrike Against Al-Shabab Terr ..

US Forces Conduct Airstrike Against Al-Shabab Terrorists in Somalia on Friday - ..

32 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Ambassador of Sri ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Ambassador of Sri Lanka Over Seizure of Aeroflo ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.