UrduPoint.com

Canada Working In Coordination With US On China Spy Balloon - Deputy Prime Minister

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2023 | 10:40 PM

Canada Working in Coordination With US on China Spy Balloon - Deputy Prime Minister

The Canadian military, the Department of National Defense and other partners are working in coordination with the United States on addressing the situation regarding the alleged spy balloon flying over both countries, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2023) The Canadian military, the Department of National Defense and other partners are working in coordination with the United States on addressing the situation regarding the alleged spy balloon flying over both countries, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said.

"NORAD, the Canadian Armed Forces, the Department of National Defense and other partners have been assessing the situation and working in close coordination. Canada's intelligence agencies are working with American partners. And we continue to take all necessary measures to safeguard Canada from foreign intelligence threats and take this very seriously" Freeland said during a press conference on Friday.

Freeland noted that the "high-altitude surveillance balloon" and its movements are being actively tracked by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

On Thursday, the US Defense Department announced that it had detected an alleged Chinese spy-balloon lying over the US State of Montana.

Shortly after, the Canadian Department of National Defense issued a statement saying it was also tracking the balloon through NORAD. The department also said the security of Canadian residents was ensured and all measures were being taken to protect the country's airspace.

Earlier on Friday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry issued a statement in which it lamented that its civilian meteorological research airship, not a spy balloon, deviated from its course due to strong winds.

Related Topics

Prime Minister China Canada Montana United States All From

Recent Stories

Arsenal title bid rocked by Everton, dismal Liverp ..

Arsenal title bid rocked by Everton, dismal Liverpool crash again

6 minutes ago
 US Mulls Shooting Down Suspected Chinese Spy Ballo ..

US Mulls Shooting Down Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Over Atlantic Ocean - Repor ..

6 minutes ago
 PCB updates on Asian Cricket Council Executive Boa ..

PCB updates on Asian Cricket Council Executive Board Meeting

8 minutes ago
 Biden Vows to 'Take Care of' Suspected Chinese Spy ..

Biden Vows to 'Take Care of' Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon

8 minutes ago
 UK Defense Ministry Says Ukrainian Troops Learning ..

UK Defense Ministry Says Ukrainian Troops Learning to Operate Challenger 2 Tanks

25 minutes ago
 Murray comes in for Irish as Gibson-Park ruled out ..

Murray comes in for Irish as Gibson-Park ruled out

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.