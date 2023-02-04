Canada Working in Coordination With US on China Spy Balloon - Deputy Prime Minister

The Canadian military, the Department of National Defense and other partners are working in coordination with the United States on addressing the situation regarding the alleged spy balloon flying over both countries, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2023) The Canadian military, the Department of National Defense and other partners are working in coordination with the United States on addressing the situation regarding the alleged spy balloon flying over both countries, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said.

"NORAD, the Canadian Armed Forces, the Department of National Defense and other partners have been assessing the situation and working in close coordination. Canada's intelligence agencies are working with American partners. And we continue to take all necessary measures to safeguard Canada from foreign intelligence threats and take this very seriously" Freeland said during a press conference on Friday.

Freeland noted that the "high-altitude surveillance balloon" and its movements are being actively tracked by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

On Thursday, the US Defense Department announced that it had detected an alleged Chinese spy-balloon lying over the US State of Montana.

Shortly after, the Canadian Department of National Defense issued a statement saying it was also tracking the balloon through NORAD. The department also said the security of Canadian residents was ensured and all measures were being taken to protect the country's airspace.

Earlier on Friday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry issued a statement in which it lamented that its civilian meteorological research airship, not a spy balloon, deviated from its course due to strong winds.