Canada Working on Ensuring 'Right Paths' for Afghan Translators - Trudeau

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The Canadian government is exploring pathways to help Afghan interpreters who are facing imminent danger amid the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.

"We will continue to work to ensure we're providing the right paths, and I can assure you our ministers are working on that," Trudeau said in response to a question regarding potential Canadian efforts to help Afghan interpreters.

According to current projections, the Taliban (banned in Russia) is on track to reclaim control over Afghanistan after foreign troops complete their withdrawal, which would leave translators for NATO forces, who the terror group views as traitors, in a precarious position.

On Tuesday, the US Central Command said the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan is more than 95 percent complete. Meanwhile, reports suggest that the Taliban movement now controls 85 percent of Afghanistan.

The evacuation of Afghan interpreters is also a hot topic in the United States, where officials have said that aides to the US mission in Afghanistan will be relocated to third countries while their special immigrant visas are processed.

The Canadian military, which was primarily active in Kandahar, exited the Afghan war in 2014.