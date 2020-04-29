Canada Working to Ensure Functionality of Agricultural Supply Chains - Trudeau

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The Canadian government is working to ensure the efficacy of meat and agricultural supply chains amid reported shortages as parts of the industry are ravaged by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during his daily pandemic briefing on Wednesday.

"We're watching with interest and concern some of the issues facing meat producers and the supply chain across the agriculture industry." Trudeau said. "We are working very closely with the agriculture industry to ensure that people get good healthy food... we're working with provinces, we're working with the sector - Agriculture Canada is very much on this issue.

"

The prime minister did, however, say that the right balance must be struck between maintaining the functionality of the supply chain and protecting the health and safety of workers.

There are growing concerns that the ongoing pandemic is having an impact on the Canadian supply of meat and agriculture products. Some meat-packing plants in Alberta are the site of COVID-19 outbreaks, which resulted in hundreds of infected employees.

McDonalds Canada, which sources its meat exclusively in Canada, announced on Tuesday that it would be supplementing shortages with imported beef.