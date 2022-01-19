Canada Working With World Partners to Support Ukraine Against Russia - Trudeau

Canada is working with its international partners to support Ukraine against a potential Russian invasion, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Canada is working with its international partners to support Ukraine against a potential Russian invasion, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.

"We're working with our international partners and colleagues to make it very, very clear that Russian aggression, further incursion into Ukraine is absolutely unacceptable," Trudeau said. "We are standing there with diplomatic responses, with sanctions, with a full press on the international stage to ensure Russia respects the people of Ukraine."

Trudeau added that he had a meeting on Tuesday with several ministers, his chief of defense staff and other officials to receive an update on their strategy for Ukraine. The Canadian Prime Minister mentioned that Foreign Minister Melanie Joly joined the meeting from Kiev following her visit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other top officials to reiterate Canada's support for Ukraine.

Moreover, Trudeau said Canadian forces are in Ukraine to support and train Ukrainian troops as part of Operation Unifier, which dates back to 2015.

The United States has accused Russia of a troop build-up near the country's border with Ukraine and for allegedly planning an invasion. Russia has dismissed the accusations and pointed to NATO's military activity near its borders while warning the alliance's actions are a threat to its national security.

The United States and NATO held consultations with Russia earlier in January to address the Russian-proposed mutual security guarantees in Europe.