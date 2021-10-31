Canada Would Have Liked 'Stronger Language' in G20 Commitments for Climate Change- Trudeau

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) Canada would have liked the G20 to make commitments in fighting climate change in "a stronger language," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday.

The G20 leaders just concluded a two-day summit in the Italian capital. The agenda included, among other topical issues, measures to fight climate change and accelerate the implementation of the 2015 Paris agreement.

"There is no question that Canada with a number of other countries would have liked a stronger language and stronger commitments in the fight against climate change," Trudeau told a press conference after the G20 meeting.

According to the summit's final communique, the leaders of the G20 countries have committed to making efforts to significantly reduce collective greenhouse gas emissions, taking into account their nationally determined contributions. The participants also agree to deliver national recovery and resilience plans that allocate "an ambitious share" of the financial resources to mitigating the consequences of climate change and adapting to it.