UrduPoint.com

Canada Would Have Liked 'Stronger Language' In G20 Commitments For Climate Change- Trudeau

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 09:30 PM

Canada Would Have Liked 'Stronger Language' in G20 Commitments for Climate Change- Trudeau

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) Canada would have liked the G20 to make commitments in fighting climate change in "a stronger language," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday.

The G20 leaders just concluded a two-day summit in the Italian capital. The agenda included, among other topical issues, measures to fight climate change and accelerate the implementation of the 2015 Paris agreement.

"There is no question that Canada with a number of other countries would have liked a stronger language and stronger commitments in the fight against climate change," Trudeau told a press conference after the G20 meeting.

According to the summit's final communique, the leaders of the G20 countries have committed to making efforts to significantly reduce collective greenhouse gas emissions, taking into account their nationally determined contributions. The participants also agree to deliver national recovery and resilience plans that allocate "an ambitious share" of the financial resources to mitigating the consequences of climate change and adapting to it.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Canada Paris Justin Trudeau Gas Sunday 2015 Agreement Share

Recent Stories

Al Jalila Hospital and Duracell to raise awareness ..

Al Jalila Hospital and Duracell to raise awareness on risks of accidental ingest ..

18 minutes ago
 UAE, UK to conduct exercise to toughen border cont ..

UAE, UK to conduct exercise to toughen border controls against illicit finance

32 minutes ago
 Emirates Mars Mission launches Mars Data Analysis ..

Emirates Mars Mission launches Mars Data Analysis Competition for UAE students

32 minutes ago
 Saeed Al Tayer highlights efforts to transform Dub ..

Saeed Al Tayer highlights efforts to transform Dubai into carbon-neutral economy ..

32 minutes ago
 Dubai achieves 61% reduction of government procedu ..

Dubai achieves 61% reduction of government procedures for doing business, surpas ..

32 minutes ago
 11th Publishers Conference in Sharjah calls for co ..

11th Publishers Conference in Sharjah calls for collective action and increased ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.