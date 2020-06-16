UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada, WTO Reform Group Discuss Need For Transparency On Export Restrictions - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 05:50 AM

Canada, WTO Reform Group Discuss Need for Transparency on Export Restrictions - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Greater transparency, open agricultural trade and e-commerce regulation are just some of the priorities for World Trade Organization (WTO) reform outlined during a virtual meeting of the Ottawa Group, Global Affairs Canada said in a statement.

The Ottawa Group brings together trade representatives from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, European Union, Japan, Kenya, South Korea, Mexico, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore and Switzerland to consider modernization of the international organization.

"Priorities include greater transparency on export restrictions, predictable and open trade in agriculture, and advancing negotiations on e-commerce,"  the statement said on Monday.

Other priorities include trade facilitation through new technology and digitalization, greater access to global medical supplies - a focal point amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic - and more meaningful engagement with stakeholders.

Representatives say that the pandemic has exposed flaws in an aging framework, and that the changes will be essential for economic recovery in the post-COVID-19 world.

Related Topics

World Technology Australia Canada Agriculture Norway European Union Ottawa Singapore Brazil Japan South Korea Chile Switzerland Kenya Mexico From New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Insider trading in UAE capital markets banned effe ..

3 hours ago

Khalifa sends condolences to Burundi&#039;s Presid ..

4 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on succes ..

5 hours ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 27,000 additiona ..

6 hours ago

ADAFSA offers AED641 million to support food secur ..

6 hours ago

Abu Dhabi movement ban extended by one week, start ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.