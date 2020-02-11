UrduPoint.com
Canada's $1Bln Lawsuit Against Iran For Downed Ukrainian Jet Groundless - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 04:36 PM

Canada's lawsuit against Iran for $1 billion for a Ukrainian plane accidentally shot down near Tehran, which had Canadian citizens among passengers on board, has no legal basis, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) Canada's lawsuit against Iran for $1 billion for a Ukrainian plane accidentally shot down near Tehran, which had Canadian citizens among passengers on board, has no legal basis, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said.

It was reported earlier that Canadian lawyers filed a lawsuit against Iran in connection with the accidental downing of the Ukrainian airplane carrying dozens of Canadians.

"This lawsuit has no legal basis. Iran is taking the necessary measures on the basis of international law," Zarif said as quoted by Iranian news portal Khabaronline.

The plane with 176 people on board was shot down on January 8. Three days later, the Iranian military admitted to unintentionally shooting down the jetliner, having confused it with a hostile cruise missile.

