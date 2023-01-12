(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Nav Canada, the country's civil air navigation system operator, announced on Wednesday they are experiencing a power outage that is affecting the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) computer systems, but the situation has not resulted in any flight delays.

The NOTAM systems sends messages to pilots alerting them of potentially dangerous conditions.

"We are assessing impacts to our operations and will provide updates as soon as they are available," Nav Canada said via Twitter.

The outages occurred just hours after the US Federal Aviation Administration experienced system-wide outages of their own NOTAM computer systems resulting in the agency grounding all flights for more than 90 minutes.