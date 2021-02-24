(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) Canada's aircraft manufacturer Bombardier said in a statement on Tuesday that it has experienced a limited cybersecurity breach.

"Bombardier announced today that it recently suffered a limited cybersecurity breach," the company said.

An initial investigation revealed that an unauthorized party accessed and extracted data by exploiting a vulnerability affecting a third-party file-transfer application, which was running on purpose-built servers isolated from the main Bombardier IT network, the statement explained.

"As part of its investigation, Bombardier sought the services of cybersecurity and forensic professionals who provided external confirmation that the company's security controls were effective in limiting the scope and extent of the incident," the statement said.

Forensic analysis revealed that personal and other confidential information relating to employees, customers and suppliers was compromised and approximately 130 employees located in Costa Rica were impacted, the statement added.