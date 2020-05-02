UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada's Alberta Weighs Appointing Own Chief Firearms Officer After Gun Ban - Premier

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 03:40 AM

Canada's Alberta Weighs Appointing Own Chief Firearms Officer After Gun Ban - Premier

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) The Canadian province of Alberta is considering appointing its own chief firearms officer in response to Ottawa's decision to ban 1,500 models and variants of military-grade assault weapons, Premier Jason Kenney said in a statement.

"In response to today's announcement from Ottawa, our government is actively considering appointing Alberta's own chief firearms officer (CFO) to replace the CFO appointed by Ottawa," Kenney said on Friday.

The premier added that the majority of firearms infractions in Canada are committed with guns acquired illegally in the United States and that law-abiding citizens are being unfairly targeted by the Federal government.

Alberta Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer said that the province will explore all possible responses using the legislative means at Alberta's disposal.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that his government is banning 1,500 types of assault weapons effective immediately.

The move by the Trudeau government follows the deadliest mass shooting in Canadian history that left 22 victims dead. Some of the weapons used by the assailant, identified as Gabriel Wortman, are now classified as prohibited, according to Public Safety Minister Bill Blair. However, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have said that most of the weapons used in the deadly rampage were acquired illegally in the United States.

The Conservative opposition has denounced the move arguing that the governing Liberal party is exploiting the tragedy in Nova Scotia to push through policy based on dogma.

Related Topics

Dead Prime Minister Police Canada Ottawa United States Justin Trudeau All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE leadership congratulate citizens, residents on ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Infrastructure Development celebrates ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police continues awareness campaign to p ..

3 hours ago

MOHAP commends promising Emirati stem cell therapy ..

3 hours ago

UAE leadership has welfare of labour at heart: Nah ..

3 hours ago

UAE dispatches second aid convoy to residents of A ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.