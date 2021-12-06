UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 37 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 06:30 PM

Canada's Ambassador to China to Step Down Effective December 31 - Statement

Canadian Ambassador to China Dominic Barton said on Monday that he is stepping down from his position effective December 31

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) Canadian Ambassador to China Dominic Barton said on Monday that he is stepping down from his position effective December 31.

"After much deliberation, I have spoken with Prime Minister (Justin) Trudeau and (Foreign) Minister (Melanie) Joly to inform them that I will step down from the position of Ambassador, effective December 31, 2021," he said in a statement.

The diplomat noted that when he first accepted the appointment in 2019, Trudeau set his core priority to secure the release of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor. Today they are back home, so this mission has been accomplished, and "the government is better positioned to achieve its other diplomatic priorities with China," according to Barton.

