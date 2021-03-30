UrduPoint.com
Canada's Anti-Russian Lies-Based Sanctions 'Absolutely Futile' - Embassy

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 04:30 AM

Canada's Anti-Russian Sanctions 'Absolutely Futile' - Embassy

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Ottawa's latest round of anti-Russian sanctions are based on lies, distortion of history and are futile, the Russian Embassy in Canada said in a statement..

Earlier in the day, Global Affairs Canada announced that Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau imposed sanctions on two Russian executives and four entities in response to the decision of the Crimean people to rejoin Russia.

"The latest anti-Russian sanctions on Crimea - based on lies, historical revisionism and disregard for reality - are absolutely futile and contradict not only international law, but also humanitarian principles," the Russian Embassy said

The diplomatic mission added that the Crimean rail infrastructure targeted by Canadian sanctions will continue to serve the country and the people in spite of efforts by "Western patrons" of the regime in Kiev.

