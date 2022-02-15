UrduPoint.com

Canada's Assistance To Ukraine Includes Machine Guns, Sniper Rifles - Defense Department

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Canada's Assistance to Ukraine Includes Machine Guns, Sniper Rifles - Defense Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Canada's military assistance to Ukraine includes machine guns and sniper rifles, the Canadian Department of National Defense said in a statement.

"Canada will donate over $7 million of lethal weapons and assorted support items to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This equipment includes machine guns, pistols, carbines, 1.5 million rounds of ammunition, sniper rifles, and various related equipment," the department said.

"Canada stands resolute in its support of Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence and continues to condemn Russian aggression as it builds up its military forces around Ukraine.

Canada remains committed to a diplomatic solution and continues to call on Russia to de-escalate and engage in meaningful dialogue," it said.

Kiev and Western states have recently expressed concern about the alleged increase in "aggressive actions" by Russia near the borders of Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly rejected such accusations, stating that it does not threaten anyone and is not going to attack anyone, and that claims about "Russian aggression" are used as a pretext to deploy more NATO military equipment near Russian borders.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Ukraine Russia Canada Resolute Independence Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2022

36 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th February 2022

41 minutes ago
 NCM warns of fog formations, poor visibility

NCM warns of fog formations, poor visibility

8 hours ago
 F&amp;B trade in UAE exceeds $20 bn in first nine ..

F&amp;B trade in UAE exceeds $20 bn in first nine months of 2021: Dubai Chamber

8 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Turkey witness exc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Turkey witness exchange of agreements, MoUs

10 hours ago
 Colombian President Expresses Concern Over 'Expans ..

Colombian President Expresses Concern Over 'Expansion of Military Power' Near Uk ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>