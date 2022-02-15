WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Canada's military assistance to Ukraine includes machine guns and sniper rifles, the Canadian Department of National Defense said in a statement.

"Canada will donate over $7 million of lethal weapons and assorted support items to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This equipment includes machine guns, pistols, carbines, 1.5 million rounds of ammunition, sniper rifles, and various related equipment," the department said.

"Canada stands resolute in its support of Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence and continues to condemn Russian aggression as it builds up its military forces around Ukraine.

Canada remains committed to a diplomatic solution and continues to call on Russia to de-escalate and engage in meaningful dialogue," it said.

Kiev and Western states have recently expressed concern about the alleged increase in "aggressive actions" by Russia near the borders of Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly rejected such accusations, stating that it does not threaten anyone and is not going to attack anyone, and that claims about "Russian aggression" are used as a pretext to deploy more NATO military equipment near Russian borders.