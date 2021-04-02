(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Canada's shipment from the Serum Institute of their version of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine is on hold for an undetermined period of time, a Public Services and Procurement Canada official said.

The delay comes after India announced a temporary hold on vaccine exports, as New Delhi concentrates on immunization at home due to a spike in domestic cases.

"We are working with the company on determining when the doses will arrive. We are expecting a delay in the shipment," Joelle Paquette told reporters on Thursday. "We do not have the information [about] when we're going to get the doses."

Paquette, however, noted Canada received assurances from the Serum Institute that they are committed to meeting their contractual obligations. Per the terms of a contract signed in February, Canada is set to receive an additional 1.5 million vaccine doses from the company by mid-May, in addition to the 500,000 doses received last month.

Canadian officials are expecting shipment of vaccines from the COVAX facility next week, Paquette said, although, adding that the World Health Organization co-led initiative does not provide a delivery schedule. Ottawa has been roundly criticized for being the only G7 country to draw from the facility that is intended to ensure equitable distribution of vaccines to developing nations.

The previously delayed shipment of 600,000 Moderna vaccine doses will arrive on Friday, with deliveries beginning on Saturday, the government's vaccine distribution czar, Maj. Gen. Dany Fortin, said.

Despite inking deals with numerous vaccine manufacturers, the Trudeau government has faced sharp criticism for a muted vaccine rollout program that has been labeled a failure by opposition parties and many Canadians, according to polling numbers.