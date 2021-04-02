UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada's AstraZeneca Vaccine Shipment From India Delayed For Unknown Period Of Time

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 03:40 AM

Canada's AstraZeneca Vaccine Shipment From India Delayed for Unknown Period of Time

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Canada's shipment from the Serum Institute of their version of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine is on hold for an undetermined period of time, a Public Services and Procurement Canada official said.

The delay comes after India announced a temporary hold on vaccine exports, as New Delhi concentrates on immunization at home due to a spike in domestic cases.

"We are working with the company on determining when the doses will arrive. We are expecting a delay in the shipment," Joelle Paquette told reporters on Thursday. "We do not have the information [about] when we're going to get the doses."

Paquette, however, noted Canada received assurances from the Serum Institute that they are committed to meeting their contractual obligations. Per the terms of a contract signed in February, Canada is set to receive an additional 1.5 million vaccine doses from the company by mid-May, in addition to the 500,000 doses received last month.

Canadian officials are expecting shipment of vaccines from the COVAX facility next week, Paquette said, although, adding that the World Health Organization co-led initiative does not provide a delivery schedule. Ottawa has been roundly criticized for being the only G7 country to draw from the facility that is intended to ensure equitable distribution of vaccines to developing nations.

The previously delayed shipment of 600,000 Moderna vaccine doses will arrive on Friday, with deliveries beginning on Saturday, the government's vaccine distribution czar, Maj. Gen. Dany Fortin, said.

Despite inking deals with numerous vaccine manufacturers, the Trudeau government has faced sharp criticism for a muted vaccine rollout program that has been labeled a failure by opposition parties and many Canadians, according to polling numbers.

Related Topics

India World Exports Canada Company Ottawa New Delhi Justin Trudeau February From Government Million Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Police arrest international drug lord

2 hours ago

15th Ambassadors Forum concludes with participatio ..

3 hours ago

Presidential Camels dominate ‘Al Shahaniya&#039; ..

4 hours ago

Deputy Speaker seeks report of Hindu Journalist's ..

3 hours ago

Global Commercial Oil Inventories to Fall to 5-Yea ..

3 hours ago

French Upper House Approves National Strategy to C ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.